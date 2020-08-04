1/1
Marian Ann Gennusa
1941 - 2020
Marian Ann Gennusa, was born on March 20, 1941 in Sugarland, TX and passed away on July 26, 2020 in Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband John "Johnny" Marion Gennusa.
She attended Wharton elementary school, Lanier junior high school, and graduated from San Jacinto High School. She was a stay at home Mom raising her daughter Angela and then went to work at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery for almost 25 years where she made lifelong friends and had the privilege of going to a job she absolutely loved.
Marian is survived by her daughter Angela Christine Gennusa. She is also survived by her sister Tanya Green and husband John, her niece's Donna Smith and husband Jeff, Pamela Colonna and husband Michael, her nephew Mitchell, and great niece's and nephew's Rachael, Margarette, Amy, Ashlea, Brice, Stefan, Joshua, and Joseph.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at ten o'clock in the morning at Forest Park Westheimer followed by a Graveside service at Forest Park Lawndale. For those inquiring, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to PetSmart Charities as Marian was a large advocate for ending animal cruelty and homelessness.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer
AUG
6
Graveside service
Forest Park Lawndale
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
