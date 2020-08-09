1/1
Marian Roach
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Marian Sue Roach
1937-2020
Marian Sue Roach, 83, passed away on August 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on March 12, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Harvey and Lorraine Welch. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sheldon Roach. She is survived by her children: Darlene and James Funk, Lynn and Matt Dozier, Sherri and Gary Dozier, Sheldon and Stefanie Roach, and Greg and Kaysie Roach; grandchildren, Marcus, Quentin, Matthew, Jeremy, Tracy, Jill, Raegan, Connor and Emily; great grandchildren, Audrie, Andrew and Nathan along with numerous family members and friends.
She was a homemaker to her five children until they started school and then worked as a sales associate for Foleys/Macy's department store for two decades until she retired. She had a passion for gardening and her backyard was absolutely beautiful. She loved traveling and camping in her RV. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family members and will be greatly missed.
A Catholic Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, TX. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Marian's memory may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
James Crowder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
