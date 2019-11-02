Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Yeshurun
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Rosen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Rosen


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Rosen Obituary
Marian "Toby" Rosen
1931-2019
Toby Rosen, the beloved mother of Rabbi David (and Marcie) Rosen, Cindy Fratina, and Richard Rosen, died on October 31, 2019. Toby was born in Breckenridge, TX, to Dora and Simon Fram. She enjoyed a 46-year marriage with her true love, Lester, and years of closeness with her sister Barbara Piller and brother David Fram. She was deeply loved by her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. For additional information please visit www.JewishFuneralsTx.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -