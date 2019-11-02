|
|
Marian "Toby" Rosen
1931-2019
Toby Rosen, the beloved mother of Rabbi David (and Marcie) Rosen, Cindy Fratina, and Richard Rosen, died on October 31, 2019. Toby was born in Breckenridge, TX, to Dora and Simon Fram. She enjoyed a 46-year marriage with her true love, Lester, and years of closeness with her sister Barbara Piller and brother David Fram. She was deeply loved by her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The funeral will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. For additional information please visit www.JewishFuneralsTx.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019