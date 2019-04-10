Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvary Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery
21723 Aldine-Westfield Road
Humble, TX 77338
(281) 443-3340
For more information about
Marianne Vaneaton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Vaneaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Vaneaton


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marianne Vaneaton Obituary
Marianne Long Vaneaton
1944-2019
Marianne Long Vaneaton passed away peacefully in Houston on Monday, March 25, 2019 in at the age of 74.
Marianne was preceded in rest by her husband, Fred Vaneaton of Spring, Tx., and her parents Ann M. Long and Patrick Long of Chicago. She is survived by her sister Judith M. (Long) Brouder (Joseph) and many nieces and nephews.
Marianne was born on April 21, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Sienna Catholic High School. After moving to Houston shortly after graduation, Marianne worked the travel industry for more than 30 years, which included Texas International Airlines, Continental Airlines and Ace Travel. She made many dear and close friends after moving to Houston and traveled the world extensively.
Cremation services are being handled by Cavalry Hill Funeral Home of Humble, Texas and a memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now