Marianne Long Vaneaton
1944-2019
Marianne Long Vaneaton passed away peacefully in Houston on Monday, March 25, 2019 in at the age of 74.
Marianne was preceded in rest by her husband, Fred Vaneaton of Spring, Tx., and her parents Ann M. Long and Patrick Long of Chicago. She is survived by her sister Judith M. (Long) Brouder (Joseph) and many nieces and nephews.
Marianne was born on April 21, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Sienna Catholic High School. After moving to Houston shortly after graduation, Marianne worked the travel industry for more than 30 years, which included Texas International Airlines, Continental Airlines and Ace Travel. She made many dear and close friends after moving to Houston and traveled the world extensively.
Cremation services are being handled by Cavalry Hill Funeral Home of Humble, Texas and a memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019