Marianne Visinsky

1953-2020

MARIANNE VISINSKY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19. She was born February 13, 1953 in Houston and grew up in the East End. She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Incarnate Word High School.

Marianne worked in the service industry with positions in restaurants, hotels and retail. She spent an extended time in Hawaii which had a great impact on her life. She traveled extensively with friends and family, including a visit to distant relatives in Poland. She enjoyed developing her writing skills which she used to refine her creative talents.

Marianne was a very loving and caring individual, whose focus was on helping others. She was a wonderful support to her parents as they aged and especially in her care for her father in his last years.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walt and Agnes Mae Visinsky and her sister Cathie and her brother Walter. She leaves a loving family, sister-in-law Linda Visinsky, brother John Visinsky (Daydee) , sister Susan Visinsky-Bracken (Bill) , brother William Visinsky (Janice), and sister Jean Chessher (Kevin). She has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Marianne suffered from Alzheimers's and sadly was also recently exposed to the Covid virus. The combined diseases proved too great to overcome. However these diseases did not define her life. Even with all the challenges and diminishing capabilities she faced as a result of Alzheimer's, she continued to enjoy the activities at her facility and to help neighbors and staff in her facility. Her life was always one that focused on service to others.

Due to the current pandemic there will be a small private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Once we are all able to travel and meet again we will have a gathering to celebrate Marianne's life. Please no flowers at this time. Charitable contributions can be made in honor of Marianne's life to Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel, Houston, Texas 77027 where she spent many happy days.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store