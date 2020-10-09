Mariano "Mike" Mora1943-2020Mariano "Mike" Saldua Mora, 76, was born on October 26, 1943 in Sugar Land, Texas to Joaquin T. and Amelia S. Mora and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2020 in Stafford, Texas. He grew up in Sugar Land and was a proud member of The Dulles High School Class of 1962. Mike graduated from Southwestern Business University and received his diploma in Business Administration. He dedicated his Accounting Career for over 40 years as an employee at Aspen Manufacturing, Inc. Mike was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Astros.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joaquin T. and Amelia S. Mora; also by his brother, Fred Mora. Mike leaves behind to cherish his memories his sister, Maria Compean & husband Marcelino and his sister in law, Modesta Mora; he also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he held dearly and many other loving relatives and friends. Mike will be dearly missed by all those who shared wonderful memories with him.Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church (705 St. Theresa Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77498) at 10:00am with a Rosary being recited at 10:30am and a Celebration of Mass at 11:00am. Rite of Committal will take place in Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery (3900 B.F. Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, TX 77471) at 1:00pm.The family would like to express their gratitude to Dolores Villarreal for all the care she provided for Mike.In Lieu of Flowers make donations to St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land.Services entrusted to: