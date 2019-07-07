Maribeth McPherson Price

1934-2019

Maribeth McPherson Price, age 85, passed peacefully on June 27, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. She was born May 21, 1934, in Russellville, Arkansas, to Joe and Margaret McPherson. Maribeth developed a talent for playing flute and studied with Elaine Shaffer, renowned flautist with the Houston Symphony. She was a past member of the symphonies in Houston, Fort Bend County, and Springfield. She enjoyed many years teaching elementary students. Maribeth's influencers were her students, children, and grandchildren "who awakened me to the wonder, beauty and sacredness of all life over and over again."

She studied with Dale Goldstein at the Heartworks Institute. Maribeth was organized numerous Heartworks workshops in Texas. She studied Zen meditation with Ruben Habito at the Maria Kannon Zen Center in Dallas, Texas. She lived her Catholic faith as a Eucharistic minister and lector at numerous Catholic churches. For many years Maribeth taught meditation and mindfulness to cancer patients.

Maribeth was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gary Price. She is survived by her daughter Karen Price (Steven Williams), League City, Texas; her daughter KayLynn Price (Wanda Dubaz), Houston, Texas; and son Carl Price (Kathy), Springfield, Missouri. Surviving are her grandchildren: Devan Williams (Taylor Sanders), Portland, Oregon; Oliver Williams, League City, Texas; Joseph Price, Springfield, Missouri; Ana Price, London, England; and Mary Price Wey (Matt), Austin, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. She asked for support to the Heartworks Institute (www.awakentheheart.org), Maria Kannon Zen Center (www.mkzc.org); Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org), and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri (www.ccsomo.org).

Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019