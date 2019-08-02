Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel
6510 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Chapel
Sister Marie Bernarde Clancy, CCVI
Sister Marie Bernarde Clancy, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, Texas passed away on July 30, 2019. May she enjoy God's presence whom she loved and served faithfully.
Sister Marie Bernarde was born in Kilnaboy, Co. Clare, Ireland to John and Alice O'Bryen Clancy. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, TX, in September 1949 at St. Michael Convent, Co. Clare, Ireland. She made her Perpetual Profession of Vows on August 15, 1957 at Villa de Matel, Houston.
To prepare for a ministry in teaching, Sr. Marie Bernarde earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Our Lady of the Lake College, San Antonio, TX. She went on to graduate school earning a master's degree in biology from the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Indiana. At a later date, Sister earned an MRE in faith development from Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. She also earned a master's degree in human services from St. Edward's University, Austin, TX.
Beginning in 1955, Sister Marie Bernarde ministered as a teacher for many years in the following schools: Our Lady of Fatima School in Texas City, TX; Villa de Matel High School, Houston, TX; St. Frances Cabrini School, Alexandria, LA; St. Paul High School, Santa Fe Springs, CA; St. Anthony High School, Long Beach, CA, and Mount Carmel High School, Houston, TX.
In 1970, she was elected to the Congregation's General Leadership Team and served also as a part-time teacher at Mount Carmel High School, Houston, TX. After a well-deserved sabbatical in 1976, she became the Congregation's formation director for the USA. She served in this capacity until 1983, at which time, she returned to her home country of Ireland to minister to the youth. Later, she served temporarily in the personnel office of St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa, OK. From 1986 through 1990, she served as the human resources director of Regis/St. Elizabeth Center, Waco, TX. She was re-elected to Congregational Leadership in 1990 and served two terms. During this time, she also served as the Vice President of Mission Effectiveness at the SCH Corporate Offices, Houston, TX. In 1999, Sister helped to prepare for the opening of a new literacy program at CHRISTUS Southwest Clinic, Houston and served as Literacy Program Coordinator until 2011. After many years of active ministry, Sister retired from active ministry and dedicated her time to prayer at Villa de Matel.
Sister Marie Bernarde is survived by her sisters Della Maddock, Kitty Connally, Sheila Kavanagh, Una Maher, Susan Kelly, and Finola Macnamara, and brothers Murry Clancy and Donal Clancy, all living in Ireland; and nieces and nephews living in Ireland and the U.S.
We extend a special thanks to all who cared for Sister during her last days.
Sister Marie Bernarde's body will be received at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas at: 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 5, 2019. The Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
