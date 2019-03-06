Services Memorial Drive Presby Church 11612 Memorial Dr Houston, TX 77024 Memorial service 11:00 AM Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church 11612 Memorial Drive Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marie Chapline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marie Chapline

Doris Marie Kirk Chapline, a longtime member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Venie and Thomas Luther Kirk, her husband, Ed Chapline, Jr., and her brother, Harold Kirk.

Born August 21, 1929 in Rockmart, Georgia, Marie and her family resided in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, during her formative years. Her first employment was with the telephone company. An elementary classmate of hers, Bill Chapline, introduced her to his brother, Ed. Ed and Marie were later married in November 1947 after Ed returned from military service in the army. A honeymoon vacation to Galveston was followed by a decision to move to Houston in 1948, where Ed started his career in the banking industry.

Marie was a full time homemaker who lived in the Houston suburbs and raised Ed III, Gary, and Cynthia. As her husband's career progressed to international banking at the Bank of the Southwest, Marie accompanied Ed on numerous trips to various countries, including Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, and Mexico. Ed and Marie also enjoyed traveling for pleasure, with trips throughout the Mediterranean, Great Britain, and Africa.

With the encouragement of her husband, Marie began playing golf in 1958, and quickly became an excellent golfer. During her five decades long golfing career she played in numerous tournaments and won many awards. She also had golfing leadership roles in several golfing associations, including Sharpstown Country Club, Riverbend Country Club, and Lakeside Country Club. Marie and her husband were members at Lakeside for over thirty years.

Another activity Marie enjoyed was gardening, which she did particularly well at the Chapline Ranch, near Giddings, Texas. Initially a large pasture with weeds, yaupon, and trees, the Ranch became a family gathering place and an enjoyable pastime for Ed and Marie. Marie designed the ranch house built there, produced vegetables from her garden in the back yard, and helped stock and fish the lovely pond that could be seen from the house. She especially enjoyed the Labor Day "fish-o-ramma" with grandchildren, with everyone trying to catch the biggest catfish.

Marie was, besides a golf fan, an avid football fan. She mostly cheered for the OU Sooners. She would spread out her Oklahoma University prayer rug before the TV when the Sooners were playing. Everything else came to a standstill. Marie's intense enthusiasm for the Sooners was not to be interrupted by anything, short of a natural disaster. She also was a fan of the Houston Oilers, the Houston Texans, and, if the Oilers or Texans were not doing well, she occasionally rooted for the Dallas Cowboys.

Marie Chapline was a supportive and encouraging mother to her three children and their spouses. She was a super "Mamaw" to grandchildren Alycia, Josh, Chelsea, Kirk, and Kendal. And she was an extra special doting "Mamaw" to her eight great grandchildren: James, Charlotte, Colson, Kasen, Keegan, Brett, Kynlee, and Evie Jo. She leaves us all a legacy of courage, tenacity, faith, endurance, and fierce love.

A memorial service will be held for Marie at 11 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77024. A reception will follow in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's memory are suggested to Heart Center of America, 2902 Tazewell Pike, Suite G, Knoxville, TN 37918; www.heartcenterofamerica.org. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019