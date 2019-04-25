Marie Bellemin

Wilson Fritsche

1935-2019

Fritsche, Marie Bellemin Wilson – Passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 28, 2019 in Dallas, TX. Marie was born on September 5, 1935 in Grand Coteau, Louisiana, to Joseph Pierre (1985) and Mathilde Guidry Bellemin (1980). She retired from Houston ISD in August 1996, moving to Weimar, TX. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family, especially during the holidays with her grandchildren. Marie was much loved and will be greatly missed by her four children and their spouses: Terry William Wilson, Jr. (Margaret), Tina Wilson Vincent (Ray), Tracey Wilson Bailey (Joe) and Robert Gary Wilson (Dawn). Marie adored her ten grandchildren: Ariel and Allyson Wilson; Aaron Vincent; Kent (Angelica), Virginia, Connor and Keaton Bailey; Grace, Luke and Lily Wilson. Survived by her sisters: Gennie Manuel; Bea Rolla, Buddie Babb and Jeanne Cuadros and their families. Marie was predeceased by: Terry Wilson, Sr. (1971) and Alton Marvin "Zeke Fritsche (2002), in addition to her sister Geri Bellemin (1997) and brother Charles Bellemin (1967). A Memorial Mass is being held on May 18, 2019, at 1:30 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Church followed by internment in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau, LA. A reception will immediately follow at Cafe Josephine in Sunset, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marie's memory to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary