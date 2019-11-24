|
|
Marie Christine Geiger Kennedy
1930-2019
Marie Christine Geiger Kennedy long time resident of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2019. Marie was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 22, 1930 to Christina and Carl Geiger both deceased. She graduated from Rosati-Kain High School. Marie married her husband Joe Kennedy, now deceased, on February 18, 1951. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Texas.
Marie is survived by her sister Margaret Gallagher and eight children: Teresa Beck, Gerard Kennedy, Betsy Hammer, Carolyn Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy, Mike Kennedy, Kathleen Tinch, and Thomas Kennedy. She leaves a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Marie was a long time member of St. Jerome's Church and was actively involved in the Catholic Women's Charities. She was a member of The League of Women Voters, and volunteered at the local Food Pantry. She was an avid reader and for many years was a book club member. For her family, she wrote her memoirs. Because of her passion for sewing and crocheting, she gifted beautiful blankets and pillows to all her family.
Marie was a giving, intelligent, loving, caring and community minded woman. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019