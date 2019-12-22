Home

Marie Kopolow Obituary
Marie Wachel Kopolow
1951-2019
Marie Wachel Kopolow, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in her Houston, Texas home, lovingly surrounded by family.
Born September 7, 1951 in Bremond, Texas, Marie was a kindhearted, strong, creative, and loving woman who positively impacted all around her, making everyone a better person. She was devoted to her husband and three children and expressed her creativity through painting, interior design, and fashion.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Josephine Wachel, and her siblings, Leon Wachel and Josie Finley. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 34 years, David; her three children, Michael (Rebecca), Sara, and Scott; her two grandchildren, Ashlee and Chase; her siblings Leona Hruska (Leroy), Barbara Harvey (Jay), and Ernest Wachel (Wanda); numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved canine sidekick, Alfie.
A private memorial will be held in Marie's honor. In lieu of flowers, Marie asked that donations be made to the Humane Society of Houston in her memory. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
