Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
6800 Buffalo Speedway
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
6800 Buffalo Speedway
Marie Pokluda


1929 - 2020
Marie Pokluda Obituary
Marie "Viola"
Pokluda
1929-2020
Viola passed away on Wednesday, February 26th and is survived by husband Ralph J. Pokluda, children Ralph A. Pokluda (Carolyn), Pegi Krajca (Pat) and Roger Pokluda (Carmen) and many grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated volunteer at the Charity Guild of Catholic Women and founding member of the Lady Fingers Committee.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 4th starting with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 6800 Buffalo Speedway, 77025.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Charity Guild of Catholic Women or Houston Hospice.
(beresfordfunerals.com)
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
