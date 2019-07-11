Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston , TX
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Bagby Parish Hall
Marie Skarke


1927 - 2019
Marie Skarke Obituary
Marie "Ree" Skarke
1927-2019
Marie Joyce (Chuoke) Skarke, 92, passed away July 7, 2019. Marie was born in Galveston, Texas on February 1, 1927. Her husband, Richard, and daughter-in-law, Eugenia, predeceased her. She is survived by David Skarke, Gary and Sally Anne Skarke and grandchildren, Michael and Alyssa Skarke, Stephen and Heather Skarke, Katie Skarke and fiancé Peter Danysh, Josh and Rachel Wilson, and Holly Wilson. She has 6 great grandchildren, Harrison and Hamilton Bath, Hudson Skarke, Lily Skarke, Mila Skarke, and Theo Wilson. She is also survived by her sister Patti Pulich as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056 on Monday, the 15th of July 2019 at Eleven o'clock in the morning, with a reception to follow in the Bagby Parish Hall. Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park East Cemetery. The family wants to thank Sharpview Residence and Rehabilitation for their excellent care and her caring roommate, Irma Montgomery. Contributions may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, The Hope and Healing Center & Institute, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 11 to July 14, 2019
