Marie Czerwonka Snell
1927-2020
Marie (Czerwonka) Snell, 94, passed away peacefully June 29, 2020 from natural causes in The Woodlands, Texas. Marie was born January 11, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts to Frank and Martha (Portas) Czerwonka and grew up in Medford, Mass. where she attended High School.
Marie sang professionally in the northeast U.S., modeled and at age twenty-two won an Esther Williams Bathing Beauty contest. Marie also performed in the USO and traveled as far as South Korea to entertain US servicemen.
In her later years Marie contributed much time and effort in entertaining residents of the Newton-Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care, as well as The Friendship Center in The Woodlands, Texas.
Marie had two sons, whom she later reared as a single mother and provider.
Marie was predeceased by her youngest son Matthew Hiram Snell, her brother Francis, brother Dr. Ronald Czerwonka and his wife, Diana, dear sister Pearl Cullinane, her husband Joseph and their son Michael Cullinane. Marie is also predeceased by her former husband Robert Snell, Sr.
Marie is survived by her sister Joan and husband Major General Paul Hodges, USAF, Ret; her son Robert Snell, Jr, his wife Mary (O'Keefe) Snell and grandson Robert Snell III (Trey); and daughter-in-law Caryn (DeStefano) Snell. Nieces and nephews include: Glen and Dr. Donna (Rich) Cullinane and Scott Cullinane; Joanne Hodges and Leigh Anne (Hodges) Trivette; Dr. Eric Czerwonka, Brian and Donna Czerwonka, Craig and Barbara Czerwonka, Dr. Allaine Czerwonka, Dara (Czerwonka) and Richard Warren.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making gift donations to Interfaith of The Woodlands https://woodlandsinterfaith.org/
. A catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in The Woodlands, TX when appropriate.