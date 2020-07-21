Marie Hall Webb
1936-2020
Marie Hall Webb, 83, of Houston, Texas, passed away July 15, 2020. She was born in Pineland, Texas on August 14, 1936 and graduated from Jasper High School. Marie was married to Allen Robert Webb, Jr. June 26, 1954 and enjoyed a career with / retired from The Houston Methodist Hospital system after working with them for 33 years. Marie Webb loved to sew and often sewed dresses for her granddaughters. She was the best cook around. Marie enjoyed preparing annual Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with her home filled with family and friends. She always gave the family a magical and loving holiday season every year and ALWAYS found a way to not only give her kids and grandkids the things they needed, but also what they wanted. Marie loved baseball; the Astros were Marie's team. She delighted in going to the casinos and trips to the country home in Jasper, Texas. Marie had fun playing shuffleboard and was an avid reader. She was happy watching her game shows and westerns. Marie was a lively dancer and really liked country music. She visited the beach often, was happy to go fishing, and enjoyed travel. Above all her passions and interests in life, what Marie loved most of all was to gather with family and friends.Marie welcomed family, friends, and strangers through her doors all her life because she simply loved people. One of her granddaughters described her as one with "love on fire and love in action". Marie's surviving Sister is Willie Mae Bryant. Marie's Children include Ray Allen Webb (Spouse: Jamie Webb), Thomas Wayne Webb (Spouse: Josie Pena), Karla Kaye Webb-Reuter (Spouse: Terry Reuter), Ruth Leigh Brooks (Spouse: Mike Brooks), and Allen Robert Webb, III (Spouse: Mary Webb). Marie's Grandchildren include Brandon and Tess Webb, Deborah Webb, Nick and Lindsay Webb, Stephanie Albright, David and Anna Albright, Jamie and Matt Maze, Mark and Jessica Webb, Scout Brooks, Michael and Emily Brooks, Chase Brooks, and David Cooley. Marie's Great Grandchildren include Blake Scott, Jasper Webb-Postaer, Carson Webb, Kelley Webb, Shawn Scott, Fox Webb, and Oliver Maze. Graveside Service will be held on July 24, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home (6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023) with Pastor Troy Sikes officiating. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/marie-webb-9266150
