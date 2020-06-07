Marilyn Barnum Cody
1929-2020
"Don't you just love that Kansas breeze!" Marilyn exclaimed, whether the breeze was in Louisiana, Virginia, California, Texas, Great Britain, or the Philippine Islands, naming just a few of the places where she lived as an adult. Marilyn saw the world during her 91 years, but she never felt far from Wichita, Kansas, her beloved hometown.
Marilyn was the only child of Ferne Wilson and Albert Barnum of Wichita. Born during the Depression and raised during WWII, cutting back was just part of who she was. Marilyn "recycled & reused" long before anyone knew what sustainability meant. She cut coupons to buy sugar, flour and gasoline during the War and told stories about listening to the radio on Pearl Harbor and D-Day.
Marilyn's earliest memories were of her father's pie shop, Barnum's Pies. The family business instilled in her a lifelong love of pies. Her family changed dramatically with her father's death when she was only 5 years old. Her mother could no longer sustain the pie shop and Ferne began work as a bookkeeper for Adolphe Bircher, Inc. Their membership at 1st Methodist was a source of stability and community.
While Ferne and Marilyn were a small family, Grandmother Joanne arrived to live with them showing Marilyn one of many strong female role models in her life. Marilyn's love of traveling began with her visits to the Waynoka, OK railroad station where her maternal grandfather managed the Reading Room. In 1939, Ferne took Marilyn on a grand adventure driving from Kansas to Ontario to see the Dionne Quints, who Marilyn adored in person, then to NYC for the World's Fair.
Marilyn is a 1946 graduate of Wichita East High. She was President of WEHS sorority and Tally Hostess. Her fondest Wichita memory she took with her--Dick Cody. After high school, she visited Dick at West Point while she attended KU majoring in microbiology and serving as KU Chi Omega President.
Dick and Marilyn married in 1950 after Dick's commission in the US Air Force. While Dick served a Korean combat tour, Marilyn with baby, Diane, returned to Wichita to live with her mom. After Korea, Louisiana was their next home where Rick, David and Lauren were born.
Dick promised Marilyn she would "see the world" if they married. One of her favorite assignments was the 3 years spent in Great Britain where Dick was a Royal Air Force exchange officer. The Cody family spent summers touring Europe where Marilyn and Dick kept the four kids engaged by giving each child a job to set up the campground tents. The family explored Asia while in the Philippine Islands. She loved visiting nearby countries -- Hong Kong was her favorite city she visited. Between each of their many Air Force assignments around the world, the Cody family returned to Wichita to visit Dick's parents, Ione and Ralph Cody.
Marilyn was a committed military wife moving almost every year, supporting the children as they left schools and entered new schools and communities. Marilyn volunteered as a room parent, Brownie Leader, Boy Scout volunteer and Sunday School teacher. Dick served two tours in Vietnam and Marilyn "single parented" based in Dallas. Marilyn instilled in her children strong leadership capabilities, respect for authority, patriotism, and Christian faith.
As Dick's career progressed, Marilyn took on more responsibilities in the role of the General's wife. She greeted new staff to a base and helped acclimate the spouses of junior officers. She executed these tasks with grace and finesse. She was an excellent role model to others.
Dick and Marilyn selected to retire in Virginia. With her children grown, Marilyn entered the workforce becoming the church secretary for Annandale United Methodist Church. Her organizational and interpersonal skills worked well in keeping the church running smoothly.
Marilyn's greatest joy occurred when each of her 11 grandchildren arrived and she became lovingly known as "Barney". Wanting to keep the family together, Dick and Marilyn hosted the growing family at Navarre Beach, FL each year. The cousins played together in the surf, enjoyed go-cart riding, games and at least one day at a nearby water park.
Marilyn's strength of spirit and commitment gave her energy for Dick's home care over the 20 years his health failed. She was a devoted caregiver and kept her positive attitude fueled with volunteer church, PEO and an occasional bridge game.
In 2014, Marilyn's two oldest children urged her to move closer to them in Houston. For almost 6 years, she enjoyed weekly dinners with Rick & June and Sunday brunch with Diane & Ben after attending Chapelwood UMC. Marilyn relished visits from David & Randa and Lauren & David and updates from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn's family is indebted to Earldine Veal, Carol Williams, Jennifer Norman and Veronica Graham for their daily support with Mrs. Cody and to Julia Lucas for her decades of service to the whole Cody Clan.
Marilyn is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Dick Cody and her first grandson, Mark Roberts. She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, grandchildren Judd & Amanda Carothers, Josh & Jodi Carothers, Taylor & Blake Shaver, Megan & Josh Barnard, Carl & Mamie Murphy, Scott Murphy, Kathleen Roberts, Baylor & Lindsey Cody, Carson & Diane Cody, and Griffin Cody. Great grandchildren are Wylder and Tinsley Carothers, Bennett and Felix Barnard, Gray Murphy, Sloane, Rhodes and Blythe Shaver, Austin and Claire Cody, and Emma Cody.
Contributions can be made in Marilyn Cody's memory to Chapelwood Foundation (www.chapelwood.org/foundation) and Annandale United Methodist Church (www.annandalechurch.com/giving).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.