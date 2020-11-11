Marilyn Beckwith

1927-2020

Marilyn Hope Chancey Beckwith, 93, passed away on Nov. 5, 2020 with her three daughters by her side in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Norman, Oklahoma on August 22, 1927 to Clara and Herschel Chancey.

Marilyn graduated from the University of Oklahoma, where she met her wonderful husband of 45 years, Clyde Grosvenor Beckwith, who was studying to be a geologist. Together they raised three daughters and traveled the country visiting National Parks, camping, and collecting rocks. They built a family cabin in the Texas Hill Country which she loved and which has provided many years of grand family memories. Marilyn had a lifelong passion for teaching children to read and working with dyslexic students. She was a founding member of the W. Oscar Neuhaus Memorial Foundation, which is dedicated to training teachers how to teach dyslexic children, as well as adults who struggle with the written word. She was an avid reader of novels and read a newspaper from cover to cover every day. She loved to engage in animated discussions about current events and took the local paper until her very last day. She adored her four grandsons and was an enormous influence on each of them.

Marilyn is survived by her three strong and loving daughters, Evelyn Beckwith Chavela, Margaret Beckwith (Kastner), and Misty Beckwith; her sons-in-law Ariel Chavela and Daniel Kastner; her niece Carol Chambers Shields; and her four grandsons, Jesse Coleman and wife Ginette Walls, Nick Coleman, Benjamin Kastner, and Nathan Kastner.

She was predeceased by her husband Clyde G. Beckwith; her siblings Troy Chancey Chambers and Houston "Red" Chancey; and her nephew, David Chambers.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be only a small family gathering. Condolences may be sent to:

Eve Chavela

5872 Royal Ridge

San Antonio, Texas 78239

evechavela@icloud.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

The Neuhaus Education Center

4433 Bissonnet, Bellaire, Texas 77401

Tel: 713-664-7676 Fax: 713-664-4744



