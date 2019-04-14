Marilyn England

1938-2019

Marilyn Mae Wolfsdorf England, a long-time resident of the Houston area, died peacefully at home on Thursday April 11, 2019.

She was born in 1938 in Yoakum, Texas. The pecan tree they planted outside her hospital window remains to this day. Marilyn studied at Trinity University in San Antonio and received her degree in education from the University of Houston.

Marilyn began her teaching career in Houston ISD. She also taught in both Midland, Texas and in Spring Branch ISD.

Marilyn loved her family. She loved cheering her children on in all of their interests and endeavors. She enjoyed socializing both at parties she hosted and parties she attended. She never met a stranger. Marilyn enjoyed taking walks in the neighborhood, at the mall, and at her favorite vacation spot in the Colorado Rockies. She enjoyed playing the piano, square dancing, and trips to the family ranch. Marilyn was an active member of various Lutheran congregations including Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum, Texas where she was baptized and Memorial Drive Lutheran Church where she was a member for almost 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Julius Wolfsdorf and Dorothy Helen Mueller Wolfsdorf. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Frederick Lee England, her children Frederick Mark (Sheri) England, Marilyn Elizabeth England and granddaughter Abigail Grace England. The family is thankful for Alicia Torres, Gabby Torres, Isabel Gil and all who cared for Marilyn in the final season of her life.

Funeral services will be held at Memorial Drive Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 18 at 11am with the Rev. Dr. Beth Marie Halvorsen officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Memorial Drive Lutheran Church 12211 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024 or the Spring Branch Education Foundation 955 Campbell Road Houston, TX 77024. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019