Marilyn Flanary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marilyn Flanary


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Flanary Obituary
Marilyn (Novotny) Flanary

Marilyn Ann (Novotny) Flanary passed away due to illness at home on March 31st 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Sammy C. Flanary, her parent's William and Anjie Novotny and her sister Darlene M. Becker. She is survived by her two children Robert Flanary and his wife Nancy of Houston, Deborah Flanary of Houston and her three grandchildren Ryan and his wife Nhi, Chance and Gabriella.
Visitation will be 4pm - 8pm Saturday, April 6th at Brookside Funeral Home - Champions 3410 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77068 ph. 281-397-0800
A graveside service and burial will be in Odell, Nebraska at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019
