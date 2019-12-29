|
|
Marilyn (Cegielski) Gaffigan
1950-2019
Marilyn Cegielski Gaffigan, age 69, passed away December 24, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 30 in Brenham Memorial Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31 in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church of Chappell Hill, Texas with Fr. Jozef Musiol as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Cegielski Family Cemetery.
Marilyn Sue (Cegielski) Gaffigan was born to parents Bruno John and Regina (Zientek) Cegielski on August 27, 1950 in Houston. She attended St. Teresa's and Reagan High School, and after a lengthy career, retired from the Houston Police Department.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Gaffigan and mother and father.
Loving family who survives are: son Jon Fletcher, two sisters Betty Jean Becker (husband Oscar) and Sharon Ann Younger (husband Galen) along with numerous nieces, nephews.
Her son and family will remember her as a loving mother and a compassionate and generous human being.
Donations can be mailed or made online at the following addresses: Texas Oncology Foundation, San Antonio Region Funding, 12221 Merit Dr., Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75251.
www.texasoncologyfoundation.org
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer Street,
Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611, Access on line guest registration at
www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019