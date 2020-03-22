|
|
Marilyn Glick
1939-2020
Marilyn Reische Glick was born on October 18, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York. She attended high school in New York City, NY and Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.
Marilyn met her beloved husband Lanny while she was attending Harcum College and he was attending University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. While he was instantly attracted to her good looks and humor, she playfully made him wait several months for an opening in her busy social schedule, but after their first date he stole her heart and they shared 60 blessed and wonderful years together.
After marriage, Marilyn and Lanny moved to Houston to start their new life and family. While she spent most of her life in Houston, Marilyn took pride in her New York heritage and retaining her "New York" accent her entire life. She enjoyed traveling, in particular her return trips to New York to visit her family and annual vacations in Florida with her sister and spouses. She enjoyed spending time with her wonderful friends, especially their weekly Mah Jongg games, frequent lunches and the fun times they spent shopping. Marilyn adored Lanny and loved their time spent dining out with friends and family, frequent moviegoing, traveling and enjoying their free time after his retirement.
Marilyn's greatest pride and joy was her family, whom she loved so much and who loved her so much in return. She enjoyed being a wife and mother, and her family was always her priority. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and she will be dearly missed.
Marilyn is survived by her son Craig Glick and his wife Cathy, daughter Karen Glick Calvert and her husband Monte; her grandchildren, Joshua Glick and his wife Jess; Sammy Glick and his fiancée Maggie Gross; Lauren Glick and her fiancée Nathan Levick; Justin Calvert; and sister-in-law Donna Lewis. She was predeceased by her mother Cecil and father Sydney Reische; her sister Judy Gossett and her husband Mel, and her cherished husband Lanny Gordon Glick.
The family would like to thank the memory care staff at Village of River Oaks, her private caregivers Rose Bashir, Kristy Manes and especially Unwana Umanah, who's daily loving care, kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
A private internment took place at Beth Yeshurun - Allen Parkway cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UT Southwestern Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888 or online at engage.utsouthwestern.edu to support the O'Donnell Brain Institute.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020