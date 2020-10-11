Marilyn Hensley

1934-2020

Marilyn Lousie (Mazeika) Hensley, "Tootsie" as a child "Mimi" as a grandmother, died August 5, 2020 at the age of 85 of Covid-19 and Alzheimer's disease. The mother of two, was born Oct. 15, 1934, to Andrew and Helen Mazeika in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in Houston and attended the University of Houston until she entered the workforce as a secretary with Stubbs Overbeck. It was there she met Marion R. ""Buddy" Hensley when he came to repair the company's air conditioning system. She and Buddy married on June 13, 1959, and remained married until Buddy's untimely death on May 1, 1981.

Marilyn was a devoted mother – a regular in the stands at school football and baseball games as well as at Dad's Club and Westchester swim meets. As her children entered college, Marilyn shifted the focus of her time. She was active in both the Houston Aggie Mom's Club and Houston Chi Omega Mother's Club. Marilyn was a Special Initiate into the Chi Omega Fraternity (Psi Zeta Chapter) and was a Lifetime Cougar in the University of Houston Athletics Association attending many football games and providing scholarships to deserving student athletes.

She volunteered tirelessly and uplifted her community by supporting numerous organizations including the Charity Guild of Catholic Women where she worked regularly at the Thrift Shop and on fundraisers. Through Chi Omega she was active at the Center for Pursuit where she helped pack and sell thousands of cookie tins for Gingersnaps Etc. She was a Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Calf Scramble Sponsor and a Board Member of Psi Zeta of Chi Omega Housing Corporation.

When Marilyn wasn't volunteering to help others, she could be found in her kitchen making toffee, which she would share with friends, neighbors, family and even the mail carrier - everyone loved Marilyn's toffee. She loved all things fancy, decorating her home especially for the holidays, shopping, entertaining, antiquing, getting her hair done weekly, a good Bloody Mary or Margarita, Tab cola, red lipstick and fingernail polish, floral arranging, frying chicken, and trying her best to be perfect.

If you mentioned your interest or need in a particular item, she'd find it in a store somewhere and leave it on your doorstep. Her children and friends would often give her a "mission" to find a particular item. In true Marilyn fashion, she would show up not only with the requested item, but with several - in every shape, size and color available.

Marilyn also loved assembling puzzles – assembling most anything, really. She was a self-taught handywoman and could fix just about anything with duct tape and/or super glue. Marilyn had much tragedy in her life but faced it with faith, strength, courage and a smidge of dry humor. She was fiercely independent and never gave up.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Marion R. "Buddy" Hensley, Jr.; son Mark Hensley and special friend, Norman Moise. She is survived by daughter Pam Hensley; grandchildren Eric Hensley (28), and Kara Hensley (17); daughter-in-law Robin Walton Hensley, sister Donna Spies and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held prior to her burial next to her husband, Buddy, and son, Mark.

The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Willow Fork Memory Care in Katy as well as Jo Glenn for the loving care they provided Marilyn during her last years of life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:



Chi Omega Foundation

c/o Psi Zeta of Chi Omega

4527 Oakshire Drive

Houston TX 77027

or

The Charity Guild of Catholic Women

Memorial and Honorariums Committee

1203 Lovett Boulevard

Houston TX 77006



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store