Marilyn A. Hinds1930-2020Marilyn A. Hinds passed away peacefully at the age of 90 following complications from a stroke. She was born June 15, 1930 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Louis Zebrasky and Evelyn Maillot Zebrasky. Marilyn had two younger sisters: Dorothy and Pauline. She attended the Dominican Academy. She eventually moved to Syracuse, New York where she worked as an X-ray technician. There she met her loving husband of 60 years. Following a few years at the Puerto Rico Air Force Base they moved to San Antonio AFB and eventually settled in Houston. She raised her two daughters and was an active member and golfer at the River Bend Country Club. In retirement they moved to Eagles Trace where she enjoyed many social activities. She became District Champion on a Wii Bowling team! She had a zest for life and enjoyed travelling and loved to take cruises. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Pauline. She is survived by her loving family; husband William L. Hinds, daughters Stephanie Fuller and Denise Hinds all of the Houston area, three step children William J. Hinds(Ruth) of Australia, Jeffrey H. Hinds of Walker, California and Cheri Hinds Witz (Mike) of Jackson, Wyoming. Her sister Dorothy Taylor of Houston, nephew Jeff Powers (Sheila) also of Houston, and niece Lisa Deane (Robert) of Tiverton, Rhode Island. Her grandchildren include Amanda Hinds Webb, Jeffrey Witz (Danielle), Katy Witz, Saxon Fuller, and Sterling Fuller. Many great grand children include Riley, Addison, Garrett, Kaiden, Lars, and Greer. She will be missed by all and remembered with great love.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.