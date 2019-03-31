Marilyn Marie Hoo

1949-2019

Marilyn Marie Hoo, 69, went peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Houston after a 13-year battle with cancer. Born on June 26, 1949, to Doyal and Hazel Hamner of Houston, Marilyn was a selfless, nurturing, and beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and an encouraging friend to all. In addition to Alex, her devoted husband of 36 years, Marilyn is survived by her mother, Hazel; her siblings, Diane Johnson and husband Rush, and Russell Hamner; her children, Vanessa Durner and husband Stuart, Chris Hoo, and Melanie Graves and husband Corbett; her grandchildren; and countless other loving family members and friends. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Clear Creek Community Church, 999 North Egret Bay Blvd., in League City, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions on Marilyn's behalf can be directed to Clear Lake Food Pantry, 15700 Space Center Blvd., Houston, TX 77062. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary