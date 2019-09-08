|
Marilyn M. Kainer
1930-2019
Marilyn M. Kainer, 89, was born July 31, 1930 in Dannebrog, Nebraska and passed away on September 2, 2019 in Cleveland Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Arthur S. Kainer; brother, Clifford Lyle Haggstrom; Daughter-in-law, Edna Lee Kainer; grandson-in-law, Thomas Castleschouldt. She is survived by her son, Arthur C. Kainer; daughter, Cynthia M. Forth and husband Charles; grandchildren, Amanda Castleschouldt, Andrew Lyle Ward and Significant other Rebecca Gilmore, Jessica A. Forth, Tonya Sharp and Craig Parten; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Marilyn worked for Earle M. Jorgensen Co. for twenty years and for St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church for ten years. She was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo Altar Society, K of C Council 2917 Ladies Auxilary, was a past member of the St. Charles Borromeo Parish Council, the St. Charles Borromeo School Board, St. Charles Borromeo Home & School Association, and the Seton School Board. She had the pleasure of working under three Parochial Vicars at St. Charles: Msgr. Thomas Wendland, Fr. Alcuin Greenburg, and Msgr. Francis G. Weareden. Marilyn was also an avid card player and especially loved to play bridge.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019