Marilyn Kelly
1925 - 2020
Marilyn Schuh Kelly
1925-2020
Marilyn Kelly, 95, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Cypress, TX. A visitation is planned from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Road, Houston, TX 77065. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery. See www.woodlawnfh.com for the complete obituary.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
SEP
21
Rosary
06:30 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
