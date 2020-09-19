Marilyn Schuh Kelly
1925-2020
Marilyn Kelly, 95, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Cypress, TX. A visitation is planned from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Road, Houston, TX 77065. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery. See www.woodlawnfh.com
for the complete obituary.