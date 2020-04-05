|
|
Marilyn Liles
1945-2020
Marilyn Vernel Farquhar Shedd Liles, 74, returned to her heavenly home on March 10, 2020 after a quick and courageous battle with thyroid cancer.
Marilyn loved reading to children, singing and dancing. She was kind, joyful and full of life. She is dearly missed by her loved ones and friends, who celebrate the fact that she has gone to sing and dance with the angels.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Misty Chambers and Windy LaMarr-Bullwinkel; and her sisters, Sammie Valenti and Allyson Hoover. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kin Liles; her sister, Nita Beth Camp; and her parents, Sam and Lottie Farquhar.
A service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be scheduled for a date later in the spring at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Houston once health officials declare it is safe for her family and many friends to gather together in a congregational setting. For those desiring, memorial gifts may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church 16000 Barkers Point Lane, Suite 175, Houston, Texas 77079 or the , 2500 Fondren, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77063.
Once the date is set, it will be posted on Marilyn's Facebook page and on Emmanuel Episcopal Church's Facebook page and website.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020