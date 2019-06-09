Marilyn (Pucky) Louise Janssen James

1928-2019

Marilyn (Pucky) Louise Janssen James, 91, born April 10, 1928 in La Grange, Texas to William Janssen and Marie Liebscher Janssen, died May 29, 2019 in her home in Spring Texas with her family by her side. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Ralph L. James, Son Russell James and Wife Karen Higgs James of Falls Church Virginia, Son Royce James and Wife Tina Collins James, Daughter Laura James Moxcey and Husband Scott Moxcey: 5 Grandchildren, Amanda James, Hunter James, Hannah James, Nicolas Moxcey and Sydney Moxcey all from Spring Texas. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her mother and father, her brothers, Vastine (Big Jawn) Janssen, Delvin Janssen and sister, Stella Janssen Ellerman.

Marilyn grew up in La Grange, Texas and told many priceless stories of her years there. She moved to Houston in 1946 and started working for the Telephone Company along with her big sister Stella, but often returned to La Grange to visit family and friends. She was married to the love of her life, Ralph Lafayette James on June 25, 1955. They raised a family in Houston on Sue Ellen St. until 1970 when the family moved to Spring, Texas. Her precious smile, wonderful laugh and spirited personality will live on through her children and grandchildren who have inherited many of her loving traits and fun hobbies. Marilyn loved fishing in Galveston Bay, garage sailing, antiquing, bird-watching, cheering on the Houston Astros, gardening, and was a longtime member of the Northampton Garden Club. She was dearly loved by her family and she loved her family deeply.

A Memorial service in her honor will be held Sunday June 23, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Creeks End Church, 20010 Kuykendahl Rd. Spring, TX 77379. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary