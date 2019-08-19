|
|
Marilyn Isabel Tapper Mountain
1925-2019
Marilyn died on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas following a short illness. She was born in Boston, MA on October 8, 1925. She was the daughter of Charles A. Tapper and Henrietta A. Tapper of Brookline, MA.
Marilyn graduated from Abbott Academy and attended Pine Manor Junior College. She has been a resident of Houston since 1958 and was married for 51 years to the late Dr. Clifton F. Mountain.
She was the loving mother of Karen L. Mountain of Austin, Clifton F. Mountain, Jr. of Tiki Island and Jeffrey R. Mountain of Houston. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Mountain and daughter-in-laws, Sherri D. Mountain and Gaye L. Mountain. In addition, Marilyn is survived by four grandchildren Skye Moursund, Heather Mountain, Jennifer Williams and Rachel Shackelford and four great grandchildren.
Per Marilyn's request, no services are scheduled.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019