Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Mountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Mountain


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Mountain Obituary
Marilyn Isabel Tapper Mountain
1925-2019
Marilyn died on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas following a short illness. She was born in Boston, MA on October 8, 1925. She was the daughter of Charles A. Tapper and Henrietta A. Tapper of Brookline, MA.
Marilyn graduated from Abbott Academy and attended Pine Manor Junior College. She has been a resident of Houston since 1958 and was married for 51 years to the late Dr. Clifton F. Mountain.
She was the loving mother of Karen L. Mountain of Austin, Clifton F. Mountain, Jr. of Tiki Island and Jeffrey R. Mountain of Houston. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Mountain and daughter-in-laws, Sherri D. Mountain and Gaye L. Mountain. In addition, Marilyn is survived by four grandchildren Skye Moursund, Heather Mountain, Jennifer Williams and Rachel Shackelford and four great grandchildren.
Per Marilyn's request, no services are scheduled.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.