Marilyn W. Noll

1935-2020

Marilyn Willibey Noll left this life at age 85 to be with God on November 26, 2020 while in Houston, TX. She was born May 25, 1935 in Mannford, OK in the midst of the Great Depression where her mother and father met and married. He was drilling oil wells in the area as a wildcatter and she was teaching school.

Marilyn leaves her sons Charles Randal Noll of Houston, TX and Robert Christian Noll and his wife Robin, grandchildren Austin, Julie Anne, and CJ all of Van Nuys, CA.

She is the daughter of Zelma Parkinson Willibey and Guy Watson Willibey and sister of George Douglas Willibey, Bobby Brock Willibey, and Guy Roger Willibey.

Marilyn spent her formative years at the Willibey Ranch near Sapulpa, OK. She was a member of First Christian Church where she was baptized. She graduated from Sapulpa High School and received many honors including Outstanding Girl.

Marilyn graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Special Education. She received many honors while at OU. She was a Top Ten Freshmen, in the Student Senate, and inducted into the national Mortar Board Honor Society based on scholastic, leadership, and activities. She was a member of her mother's sorority, Gamma Phi Beta.

While at OU she met CR (Chuck) Noll, a geology graduate of Dartmouth College who was attending OU for his masters. After graduation she married Chuck and they lived in Oklahoma City, OK, Jackson, MS, and Houston, TX. After their divorce she lived many years in the Los Angeles area and back in Houston.

Marilyn was a long-time member and very active in Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon, a chaperone for the youth group, the Joyful Echo, with whom she traveled to their many out-of-state performances.

She was a volunteer at her sons' Kinkaid School in the drama department, their American Field Service foreign exchange student program, and their fund-raising programs.

Marilyn also leaves her care-giver and friend Maria Castro, who was devoted to her care for many years, and best friend Jan Tollas.

Marilyn often asked her friends the open-ended question: "What's it all about?" Now, we feel certain that her question has been answered.

The Noll/Willibey Family will announce a "Celebration of Life Service" for Marilyn at a later date.



