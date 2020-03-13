Home

Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek
9149 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77095
(281) 345-6061
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cuthbert Episcopal Church
17020 West Road
Houston, TX
View Map

Marilyn Oliver


1928 - 2020
Marilyn Oliver Obituary
Marilyn Brunt Oliver
1928-2020
Marilyn Brunt Oliver passed away March 10th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 15, 1928 to Bill and Edith Brunt of Lake Charles, LA. Her family moved to Houston when she was two years old. She attended Poe Elementary, Lanier Junior High and Lamar High School. She graduated from The University of Texas where she met her husband of 52 years, Hugh Malcolm. They had three wonderful children John, Laura and Lyn. Hugh served for 25 years in the United States Army, so the family was able to travel and live in several states and countries.
After he retired, they moved to Houston where he worked in real estate and Marilyn worked at St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Later she moved to the Episcopal Diocese where she was secretary to Bishop Claude Payne. She has been an active member of St. Cuthbert Episcopal church since its founding.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, her sister JoAnne and her son John. She is survived by her daughters Laura Taylor and her husband Michael, Lyn Dwoskin and her husband Blake, and Kelly Larson. Marilyn has 9 grandkids and 10 great grandkids.
The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on March 28th, 11 AM at St. Cuthbert Episcopal Church, 17020 West Road Houston, 77095 and will be officiated by The Reverend Bruce Bonner, Rector and The Reverend Warren Miedke, Deacon.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Cuthbert Church. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
