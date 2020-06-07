Marilyn Stockdale Sanders

1930-2020

Marilyn Stockdale Sanders passed away May 27 at her home in Chappell Hill, Texas. She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on April 28, 1930. She graduated from Okinawa University School (now Kubasaki High School) in 1946.

Marilyn attended Coker Women's College in North Carolina. She met her husband of fifty three years, Kenneth Ivan Sanders (Gus), while attending Louisiana State University and they were married at St. Alban's Chapel on the LSU campus in 1951.

Marilyn and Gus moved to Houston in 1957. They were very active with the school and church of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Meyerland.

In 1981, Marilyn and Gus retired to Chappell Hill, Texas where they remained active until the time of their deaths. She was a dedicated member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Brenham where she served on the altar guild.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Gus, her son Thomas Paul, and her parents, Paul and Ruth Stockdale. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses. Nancy Strebeck (Lonnie), Jane Menefee (Len), Julie Edwards (Jack) and Martha Jackson; Seven grandchildren: Cari Strebeck Shoemate(Ben),Alice Strebeck, Chris Menefee (Jennifer), Jake Menefee (Sydney), Andy Jackson(Erika), Kelley Jackson Jacobs (Aaron) and Ben Jackson. As well as ten great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Saturday May 30th at the Atkinson Cemetery in Chappell Hill Texas. The Pallbearers were grandsons: Andy Jackson, Chris Menefee, Jake Menefee and great grandson Parker Menefee. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Kane, Rick Kane, Dr. Bill Pfeiffer and C.E. (Chris) Christie III,



