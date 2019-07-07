Marilyn Sue Taylor

1934-2019

Marilyn Sue Taylor passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, June 23, 2019 after a long battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She is remembered for her willful determination to make a positive impact on others as a teacher, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marilyn was born September 27, 1934 in Gurdon, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond Andrew Taylor and Evelyn Gates Taylor and her husband of 57 years, Bob Taylor. She is survived by her sister Linda Scott; son David Taylor and his wife Michaela, grandchildren Meredith, Jennifer, Jessica and Jason and son Dr. Stan Taylor and his wife Kathy, granddaughter Amanda Provost and her husband Cody Provost and their sons James and Drew and grandson Robert Taylor and his wife Hillary and their son Brooks. Her many friends and family will miss the sacrifices she made for others and her caring and compassionate approach to those in need. A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Second Baptist Church (6400 Woodway Drive) on Saturday, July 20 at 11 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a 501c3 charity very close to Marilyn's heart, TEC (The Educator Collective) c/o Robert Taylor, Founder & Executive Director, 4346 Somerville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019