Marina F. Lorentzatos
1944-2020
Marina F. Lorentzatos was born on the 21st of November 1944, in Argostoli, Kefalonia, Greece, to her parents, Nikolas and Ioanna Nikolouzos. She passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020, after spending her last days surrounded by her loving family.
Marina's childhood was marked by the earthquake in 1953 that devastated Kefalonia and resulted in her family living in the Ergatika section of Argostoli. While attending nursing school in Kefalonia, she met Fotios Lorentzatos, who had returned to Kefalonia from Houston, Texas, to visit family. Foti saw Marina from a distance and asked his brother, George, to arrange a formal introduction through the families. Their 55-year marriage began three weeks later.
Upon moving to Houston as a nineteen year old, Marina learned English (mostly from her next-door neighbor and dear friend, Carol Nelson), learned how to drive a car, and learned how to cook. For anyone who knew Marina, imagining a time when she didn't know how to cook seems impossible.
Marina loved annual trips to Kefalonia and weekends in Galveston. She was involved with the church throughout her life, volunteering during the Greek Festival and other events. She routinely opened her home in Houston to friends and acquaintances from Greece to visit the Texas Medical Center. Marina was a best friend to many, and was always there for those who needed her, whether someone needed a shoulder to lean on, a bag of koulourakia, or both.
But her main focus was her family. She treasured every moment with Foti, her sons, her daughters-in-law, whom she loved as her own, and her grandchildren. Marina was a loving wife, devoted mother, and fantastic Yia Yia.
Marina was predeceased by her parents and her husband Fotios, and survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Evan and Kazia, and their children Alexandra Carina and Thomas Evagelos; Niko and Jenny, and their children Luke Fotis and Rebecca Marina; her family in Greece, including her sister, Georgia Kremmydas and her husband Panayioti; nieces, Angie Pefanis and her husband Takis, and their children Elena and Gina Pefanis; Ioanna Kremmydas and her husband Lukas Venitzelos, and their children Panayiotis and Aggelos.
The family is grateful for the care provided by Marina's doctors and friends, Sai Pingali and Martin Poliak; the team at Methodist Hospital; the staff at Houston Hospice; and her home caregivers, especially Kelly Shafer.
A funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 27th of July, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard in Houston, following a visitation which will commence at nine o'clock.
Those honored to serve as casket bearers during the services are George Pappas, Gregory Pappas, Luke Lorentzatos, Thomas Lorentzatos, Chris Tsanais, and Jerry Agrapidis.
Interment will follow, via an escorted cortège, at Woodlawn Garden of Memories in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Lorentzatos be directed to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd., Houston, TX, 77006, to the HAY Center, 1216 West Clay St., Houston, TX, 77019; or to the charitable organization of choice.
""May her memory be eternal.""