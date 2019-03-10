|
|
Marinell Williams
1937-2019
Marinell "Missye" Williams, 81 years young and wife of Lamar Williams, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home (13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079). Celebratory Memorial service is 3 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Tallowood Baptist Church (555 Tallowood Rd, Houston, TX 77024). Full obituary may be found at: www.memorialoaksfunerals.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019