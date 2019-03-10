Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
For more information about
Marinell Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Tallowood Baptist Church
555 Tallowood Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marinell Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marinell Williams


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marinell Williams Obituary
Marinell Williams
1937-2019
Marinell "Missye" Williams, 81 years young and wife of Lamar Williams, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home (13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079). Celebratory Memorial service is 3 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Tallowood Baptist Church (555 Tallowood Rd, Houston, TX 77024). Full obituary may be found at: www.memorialoaksfunerals.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now