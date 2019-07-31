|
Mario Ramirez
1943-2019
Mario Ramirez passed away peacefully July 24, 2019 at Regent Care in League City. He is reunited with his dance partner Concepcion L. Ramirez, his wife of 48 yrs, who predeceased him in May 2018.
Mario was born & raised in San Antonio, TX along with his brother Rudy (deceased) & sisters Rachel & Sophie. After graduating Fox Tech High School in 1962 he enlisted in the Navy & served in the Vietnam War. During the Summer of Love in 1969 he married Concepcion Lozano & they started their family of 4 children. He is survived by Maria Ramirez-Adams, Marcus, Lucy & Mario Steven.
One of Mario's proudest moments was graduating Southwest Texas State University in 1975. He was lucky in life to have a great career that he loved as an engineer & was a Logistical Supervising engineer for NASA working on the International Space Station for many years & finishing his career with Boeing.
He was a man with a full life & passions such as golf, scuba diving with Lunafins, traveling, fine wine, his crossword & sudoko puzzles & going to dances with Concepcion. His last years were quiet due to his illness with Parkinsons but his family & friends will always remember his wonderful laughter & great sense of humor.
A Memorial Ceremony will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, Texas 77573. In lieu of flowers you may send memorials to The Independent Village, 905 Highway 3, Texas City, TX 77591.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 31, 2019