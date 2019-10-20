|
Mario Silva Jr.
1941-2019
Mario Silva Jr. 78, passed away peacefully Sunday morning September 29, 2019 at his home in Houston, Texas,
Born May 30, 1941 in Houston, Texas.
Devoted husband to Paz (Valdes) Silva for 57 years. Also the loving father to Paulette (Silva) Costello, Shelly (Silva) McKay and Jason Silva. Grandfather to 4 grandchildren and to 2 great-grandchildren.
He was always happiest tending to his garden which along with his family gave him great joy.
Burial will be private.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019