Marion Elizabeth Elbert Byrd
1920-2020
Marion Elizabeth Elbert Byrd passed away on April 18, 2020 in Sugar Land. She was born on January 5, 1920 in Iowa City, Iowa to Samuel and Elizabeth (O'Donnell) Elbert. She attended St. Patrick's grade and high school and in 1942, she married Joe H. Byrd of Dallas, Texas. After his service in World War II, they moved to Indiana. In Indiana, they had five sons, before moving to Texas in 1964 where she remained for the rest of her life. Marion was a lifelong faithful Catholic and her life was guided by her faith. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage, a fan of Iowa Hawkeye football and the Houston Astros, and an avid bridge player, actively playing until shortly before her death. She collected Majolica pottery and in 2009 donated her extensive collection to Texas A&M University. She established an endowment at Regina High School in Iowa City to promote Catholic education. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joe, her sons William and Joseph, one grandson Robert, and her brothers Donald, Russell, and Samuel. She is survived by her sons Robert (Gloria) of Dallas, Dr. Richard Byrd (Kathy) of Sugar Land, Thomas (Shelly) of Texarkana, and daughter-in-law Linda (Joseph) of Friendswood. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Social Concerns Ministry at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land. Texas 77479. The family thanks the doctors of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic for their many years of medical care and Marion's many friends at Brookdale First Colony and Inspired Living of Sugar Land.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020