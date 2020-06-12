Marion Emory

Eickenhorst

1937-2020

Marion Emory Eickenhorst, born May 31, 1937, in Anderson, Texas to Edwin and Lena Eickenhorst passed away, June 10, 2020.

He married his sweetheart Marlene Hirsch on June 22, 1963 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Houston. They were blessed with two children, Brad and Dana. Marion served in the U.S. Army, worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and ran his own lawn service and antique & junk business. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Marion is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Marlene, children, Brad (wife Rebecca), Dana, and grandchildren, Kailey and Justin. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kyle, son-in-law, John, brothers Melvin and Edwin, and his parents.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Oikos Lutheran Church, 522 Lindale St, Houston, TX 77022. The funeral service will be invitation only due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Houston Ave, Houston, TX 77007.



