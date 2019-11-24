|
|
Marion P. Maggio
1936-2019
Marion Paul Maggio, 83, passed away on November 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on August 14, 1936 in Houston, Texas to the late, Mariano and Jennie Maggio.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy C. Maggio; son, Brian Vaclavik; and granddaughters, Camille Vaclavik and Heather Vaclavik.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd, Houston, TX 77056 with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX 77023.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Marion's name to Macular Degeneration Research, 22512 Gateway Center Dr. Clarksburg, MD 20871 or a . A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019