Marion Massey


1940 - 2019
Marion Massey passed away on Dec. 20 at Gulf Pointe Plaza nursing home in Rockport. He is survived by one sister, Clara Hutson of Ft. Worth.
Marion was born and lived in Houston almost his entire life. He graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1959 and after serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Service, attended the University of Houston.
He requested that there be no funeral service; that he be cremated and his ashes be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
A Memorial Celebration is being planned for later in January.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
