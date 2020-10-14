Marion Walter Spiers
1942-2020
Marion Spiers, 78, accomplished architect, passionate starter at Memorial Park Golf Course, devout Catholic, incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many, died peacefully on Sunday evening October 11, 2020 at his residence in Houston.
Marion is survived by his wife of 57 years Maria Baca Spiers; his two daughters Mundi Spiers Elam and Dr. Merik Spiers Gross, their husbands James Joseph Elam and John David Gross; and his grandchildren, James Joseph Elam Jr, Rawlings Spiers Elam, Charles Marion Gross, and Maria Isabel Gross.
Marion was born in Liberty, Texas in 1942. He received a degree in architecture from The University of Houston and was a partner in the firm of Wootters & Spiers before starting his own firm, Marion Spiers Architects. Marion designed hundreds of homes within the Houston area and beyond. The favorite accomplishment of his career was the renovation of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, for which he was awarded the "Good Brick Award" by the Houston Preservation Alliance in 2007.
Marion found the greatest joy in the relationships he built. His love for his family was legendary, and all of his many friends considered themselves family as well. Not once did Marion complain about the array of health issues that plagued him for years. His positive and self-assured attitude inspired success and happiness in those who knew him.
Marion lived his life to the fullest. He loved playing golf with friends, loved Memorial Park, and attended every major event in sports: The Masters, Super Bowls, NCAA Championships, the Indy 500, you name it, he went. But he never missed an event where a daughter, grandchild, or special friend participated. He was kind, generous, talented, and true. True to his family, his friends, his beliefs, his God, and his country. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send remembrances to Holy Rosary Priory, 3617 Milam St. Houston, Texas 77002.
Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at Holy Rosary Church on Thursday, October 15th, 10:00am.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ASacredChoice.com
.