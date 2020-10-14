1/
Marion Spiers
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Walter Spiers
1942-2020
Marion Spiers, 78, accomplished architect, passionate starter at Memorial Park Golf Course, devout Catholic, incredible husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many, died peacefully on Sunday evening October 11, 2020 at his residence in Houston.
Marion is survived by his wife of 57 years Maria Baca Spiers; his two daughters Mundi Spiers Elam and Dr. Merik Spiers Gross, their husbands James Joseph Elam and John David Gross; and his grandchildren, James Joseph Elam Jr, Rawlings Spiers Elam, Charles Marion Gross, and Maria Isabel Gross.
Marion was born in Liberty, Texas in 1942. He received a degree in architecture from The University of Houston and was a partner in the firm of Wootters & Spiers before starting his own firm, Marion Spiers Architects. Marion designed hundreds of homes within the Houston area and beyond. The favorite accomplishment of his career was the renovation of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, for which he was awarded the "Good Brick Award" by the Houston Preservation Alliance in 2007.
Marion found the greatest joy in the relationships he built. His love for his family was legendary, and all of his many friends considered themselves family as well. Not once did Marion complain about the array of health issues that plagued him for years. His positive and self-assured attitude inspired success and happiness in those who knew him.
Marion lived his life to the fullest. He loved playing golf with friends, loved Memorial Park, and attended every major event in sports: The Masters, Super Bowls, NCAA Championships, the Indy 500, you name it, he went. But he never missed an event where a daughter, grandchild, or special friend participated. He was kind, generous, talented, and true. True to his family, his friends, his beliefs, his God, and his country. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send remembrances to Holy Rosary Priory, 3617 Milam St. Houston, Texas 77002.
Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at Holy Rosary Church on Thursday, October 15th, 10:00am.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ASacredChoice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A Sacred Choice
4740 Dacoma Street
Houston, TX 77092
713-637-4933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A Sacred Choice

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved