Marion Swinden
2020
Marion Swinden passed away at home with her family in Hampshire, England on the 3rd June after a battle with cancer. A beloved wife to John, mother to Sophie and Claire, sister to Christine, aunt to Jack and adored grandmother to Oscar and Hector.
A small family service will be held at Chesil House, Winchester, on Thursday 25th June.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 9, 2020.