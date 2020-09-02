Marion Wade1931-2020Marion Wade, 89 entered eternal rest on August 28, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. She was born February 20, 1931 in Brownsville, Texas. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Vernon Wade in Houston. Marion loved to travel and even took a special trip to Jerusalem. Marion worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a member of 2nd Baptist Church in Kingwood. Marion loved her dogs and cat and enjoyed crocheting and painting.She is preceded in death by her husband: Vernon Wade; mother: Henrietta Willms; sister: Betty Britsch; brother: Tommy Willms; cherished pet: Heidi. Left to cherish her loving memory, son: Vernon Wade, Jr.; daughter in law: Pam Wade; daughter: Carolin Clark; son in law: Nelson Clark; grandchild: Alex Clark.Please visit Brookside's website for service details.