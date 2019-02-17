Marjorie "Margie" (Daley) Angelo

1925-2019

Marjorie Jean Angelo 93, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Tuscany Living Villas, Katy, TX from complications of her long battle with COPD and Alzheimer's.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Angelo, parents John and Ethel Daley, and sister, Carolyn Daley. She is survived by daughter Linda Hines-Cummins of Katy, TX, son, Thomas Michael Angelo of Akron, OH, granddaughter, Jennifer Hines-Jefferson (Joe), great-grandchildren Tyler Hines, Brittany Covin, and Joe Jefferson, Jr., all of Katy, TX as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was born March 3, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. Margie was member of the New Life Lutheran Church in Pearland, TX.

The family would like to thank the wonderful ladies with Amazing Grace Hospice and Tuscany Living Villas for the loving care of Margie during the past year.

Margie will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Houston with husband Sam, in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , with acknowledgements sent to 1510 Country Park Dr., Katy, TX 77450.