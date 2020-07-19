MARJORIE BERNSTEIN KAPLAN
1917-2020
Marjorie Bernstein Kaplan, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on July 17, 2020, at the remarkable age of 103 years. Her life was full and rewarding. She was the true matriarch of her family. Marjorie was born on Valentine's Day, 1917, in Gulfport, Mississippi, the youngest of three children of Rita and Albert Bernstein. Her roots were important to her as she cherished growing up in Gulfport and later her time at Sophie Newcomb College. In 1938, life took her to Houston where her next, long chapter began. There, she met her husband, Sherman Kaplan, and they wed on December 29, 1940. The two were happily married for almost sixty-two years until Sherman's passing in 2002. Marjorie had three beloved children, Marion, Linda and Richard. She loved holidays, family events, birthdays, and any occasion that brought her family together. Outside of her family, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends and staying up to date on current
events. She was a longtime and proud member of Congregation Beth Israel. Her positive disposition was steadfast, and she never missed an opportunity to pass along a kind word or acknowledge how blessed she was. She was a true lady, always dressed for the occasion with hair, nails and makeup done.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Kaplan, her parents, Rita and Albert Bernstein, and her siblings, Vera Kauffman (Abe) and Percy Bernstein (Sybil). She is survived by her children, Marion Schepps (Dennis), Linda Abrams (Shelton), and Richard Kaplan (Sherrie). She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Scott Schepps (Caryn), Melissa Schepps, Cindy Brooks (Adam), Jeffrey Saikin (Stacy), Jonathan Saikin (Robin), Gregory Saikin
(Lauren), Amy Goodman (Kevin), Steven Kaplan (Erin), Lisa Rosenzweig (Shawn), and Brian Kaplan (Hannah Solsky). With a life spanning over 103 years, she also enjoyed the addition of twenty-two great grandchildren. Marjorie's life and legacy will be carried on with the many branches of the remarkable family tree that she began. Our family would like to thank the devoted caregivers who watched over Marjorie with loving care – Ada, Tina, Toyin, Tola, Charlotte, Pam, Doris, Myrtle and others. We will forever be
grateful.
Contributions may be made in her honor to Congregation Beth Israel, or charity of choice
. Private graveside services will be held on July 21, 2020, at Beth Israel West Dallas Cemetery with Rabbi David Lyon officiating.