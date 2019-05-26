Marjorie Elaine Joyner Hatfield

Marjorie Elaine Joyner Hatfield completed her life on earth and began her Heavenly life on May 17, 2019. She was born to Xenia and Percy Joyner on May 2, 1922, in Ft. Worth, Texas. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Ft. Worth, and Draughon's Business College. She married Coy Hatfield on February 17, 1939, and they were married for 63 years until Coy's death in 2002.

Marcy, as she was known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoyed life in all she did. She touched everything and everyone with her style, grace, and engaging personality. She was an instant friend to all she met. Her dinner parties and annual New Year's Eve party created fun times and many memories. She always said she lived a blessed life.

Marjorie was, first and foremost, a fulltime wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She lived for her family. Her children, Ronald Coy Hatfield and Carolynn Elaine Hatfield Connelly, were as devoted to her as she was to them. While she never claimed to be responsible for Ron's athletic and business accomplishments, she made sure he had the values to be a successful man. She was also instrumental in sharing with Carolynn her natural gifts of fashion design, sewing and hospitality. They spent hours together engaged in projects which produced beautiful results, but more importantly, their days together built a relationship of fun and mutual admiration.

After her children left home for school, Marjorie joined Coy traveling on business trips and pleasure trips. She loved the experience of seeing the world.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Xenia and Percy Joyner, her brother, Lawrence Edward Joyner, her husband George Coy Hatfield, and her grandson Ryan O'Neal Connelly. She is survived by her son, Ronald Coy Hatfield and spouse Lucia Hatfield, and her daughter Carolynn Elaine Hatfield Connelly and spouse Michael Connelly; her grandchildren Jennifer Hatfield, Margaret Hatfield Totz and spouse Dr. Kenny Totz, Coy Connelly and spouse Allyson Connelly, and Mark Connelly; and her great grandchildren Samuel Totz, Caroline Totz, Margaret Connelly, and Mary Cate Connelly.

The family expresses its deep appreciation for the care and attention given to Marcy by the caregiving staff at Brookdale Senior Living.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX. 77019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Stroke Program at Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O.Box 4384, Houston, TX. 77210-4384 in Memory of Marjorie Joyner Hatfield. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary