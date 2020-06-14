Dr. Marjorie
Groothuis Horning
-
The Trustees, Officers, and Staff of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, mourn the passing of Trustee Dr. Marjorie Horning, a most generous patron of the arts, pioneering contributor to science and women's health, and ever-thoughtful individual. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family.
Groothuis Horning
-
The Trustees, Officers, and Staff of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, mourn the passing of Trustee Dr. Marjorie Horning, a most generous patron of the arts, pioneering contributor to science and women's health, and ever-thoughtful individual. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.