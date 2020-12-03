1/1
Marjorie Knight
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Oliver Knight
1920-2020
Marjorie Oliver Knight (Ruth) of Houston, age 100 1/2 passed away on December 1st in the early hours while sleeping soundly. She was born on August 8, 1920 in Fowler, California as one of four children to parents Rufus Lee Oliver and Irene Violet Hatcher.
Marjorie grew up in Fresno County, CA attending Fowler Union High School where she graduated in 1938. She worked as a clerk until 1943 when she enlisted in the United States Coast guard. She was a storekeeper 2nd Class, and received an honorable discharge in 1945 at the end of the war. She met her husband, Carlos Talbot Knight, in Long Beach California in 1945 and they were married the following year and had one child together. After the loss of her husband in 1986, Marjorie remained in Houston to be near her friends and Church family.
Marjorie enjoyed sewing, volunteering, and participating in all church activities. She volunteered at Houston's Methodist Hospital for over 50 years, and was an Elder at St. John's Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Knight in 1986. She is survived by her son Steven, daughter in law Rochelle, grandson Brandon and great grandchild Hili'nai.
A visitation will be held for Marjorie Thursday, December 3rd from 6-8 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home followed by interment Friday, December 4th, at 10 am at Houston National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Interment
10:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved