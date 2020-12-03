Marjorie Oliver Knight1920-2020Marjorie Oliver Knight (Ruth) of Houston, age 100 1/2 passed away on December 1st in the early hours while sleeping soundly. She was born on August 8, 1920 in Fowler, California as one of four children to parents Rufus Lee Oliver and Irene Violet Hatcher.Marjorie grew up in Fresno County, CA attending Fowler Union High School where she graduated in 1938. She worked as a clerk until 1943 when she enlisted in the United States Coast guard. She was a storekeeper 2nd Class, and received an honorable discharge in 1945 at the end of the war. She met her husband, Carlos Talbot Knight, in Long Beach California in 1945 and they were married the following year and had one child together. After the loss of her husband in 1986, Marjorie remained in Houston to be near her friends and Church family.Marjorie enjoyed sewing, volunteering, and participating in all church activities. She volunteered at Houston's Methodist Hospital for over 50 years, and was an Elder at St. John's Presbyterian Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Knight in 1986. She is survived by her son Steven, daughter in law Rochelle, grandson Brandon and great grandchild Hili'nai.A visitation will be held for Marjorie Thursday, December 3rd from 6-8 pm at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home followed by interment Friday, December 4th, at 10 am at Houston National Cemetery.